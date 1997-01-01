Side effect(s) of Tesamorelin

Read the side effects of Tesamorelin as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Joint pain, pain in extremity, muscle pain, muscle stiffness, muscle strain, joint stiffness, muscle spasms and joint swelling.- Injection site redness, itching, pain, irritation, bleeding, hives, swelling and chest pain.- Tingling, sensory loss, depression, and nerve pain in wrist.- Nausea, vomiting, indigestion, and abdominal pain.- Palpitations, and high blood pressure.- Rash, itching and night sweats.* Avoid excess dosage.