Side effect(s) of Tesamorelin

Read the side effects of Tesamorelin as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Musculoskeletal
-
Joint pain, pain in extremity, muscle pain, muscle stiffness, muscle strain, joint stiffness, muscle spasms and joint swelling.
General
-
Injection site redness, itching, pain, irritation, bleeding, hives, swelling and chest pain.
Central Nervous system
-
Tingling, sensory loss, depression, and nerve pain in wrist.
Gastrointestinal
-
Nausea, vomiting, indigestion, and abdominal pain.
Heart
-
Palpitations, and high blood pressure.
Skin
-
Rash, itching and night sweats.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.