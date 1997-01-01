Side effect(s) of Teriparatide

Read the side effects of Teriparatide as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Body as a Whole
-
Pain, headache, weakness and neck pain.
Heart
-
High blood pressure, chest pain and fainting.
Gastrointestinal
-
Nausea, constipation, diarrhea, indigestion, vomiting, gastrointestinal disorder and tooth disorder.
Musculoskeletal
-
Joint pain and leg cramps.
Central Nervous System
-
Dizziness, depression, sleeplessness and unsteadiness.
Respiratory
-
Nose inflammation, cough, inflammation of pharynx, difficulty in breathing and pneumonia.
Skin
-
Rash and sweating.
Other Precautions :
*Avoid excess dosage.