Side effect(s) of Teriparatide

Read the side effects of Teriparatide as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Pain, headache, weakness and neck pain.- High blood pressure, chest pain and fainting.- Nausea, constipation, diarrhea, indigestion, vomiting, gastrointestinal disorder and tooth disorder.- Joint pain and leg cramps.- Dizziness, depression, sleeplessness and unsteadiness.- Nose inflammation, cough, inflammation of pharynx, difficulty in breathing and pneumonia.- Rash and sweating.*Avoid excess dosage.