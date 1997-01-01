Side effect(s) of Tenofovir

Read the side effects of Tenofovir as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Body as a Whole
-
Headache, generalized pain, fever, abdominal pain, back pain and weakness.
Gastrointestinal
-
Diarrhea, nausea, indigestion and vomiting.
Metabolic
-
Weight loss.
Musculoskeletal
-
Joint pain and muscle pain.
Central Nervous System
-
Depression, sleeplessness, dizziness and anxiety.
Respiratory
-
Pneumonia.
Skin
-
Rash and sweating.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.