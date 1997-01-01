Side effect(s) of Tenecteplase

Read the side effects of Tenecteplase as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Bleeding episodes such as gastrointestinal bleeding, nose bleed, blood vomiting, and pain at injection site.- Shock, abnormal heart rhythm, lung swelling, heart failure, heart attack, back flow of blood, heart arrest, and electromechanical dissociation.- Nausea and/or vomiting, low blood pressure, and fever.* Avoid excess dosage.