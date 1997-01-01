Side effect(s) of Tegaserod

Read the side effects of Tegaserod as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Abdominal pain, nausea,vomiting, bile duct stone, stomach upset, fecal incontinence, gangrenous bowel, stomach inflammation, rectal pain, rectal bleeding, GI reflux, diarrhea, flatulence, abdominal distension, bleeding, ischemic colitis( inflammation and injury of the large intestine result from inadequate blood supply), mesenteric ischemia, stomach discomfort, suspected sphincter of Oddi spasm.- Fatigue, bundle branch block (this condition blocks the impulse flow in the heart, so it is enough to say abnormal heart rhythm), flushing, low blood pressure, chest pain, abnormal heart rhythm, fainting.- Headaches, increased appetite, restlessness, sleep disorder, dizziness, sleeplessness, depression.- Itching, skin rash.- Visual disturbance.- Increased eosinophil count, low neutrophil count.- Painful menstruation, urinary tract infection, breast cancer, irregular period, miscarriage.- Gall stone, elevated liver enzyme.- Electrolyte disorders, decreased blood volume, increased creatine phosphokinase, peripheral swelling.- Back pain, joint disease, muscle pain.- Upper respiratory tract infection, paranasal inflammation, inflammation of pharynx, nasal congestion, difficulty in breathing.- Accidental trauma, fungal infection, leg pain, chest pain, hypersensitivity, pain.*Do not start or stop any medicine without doctor approval.