Side effect(s) of Tdap

Read the side effects of Tdap as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Most Common
-
Headache.
Central Nervous system
-
Tingling, sensory loss, Guillain-Barré syndrome, facial palsy, convulsion, fainting, inflammation of spinal cord.
Immune system disorders
-
Anaphylactic reaction, hypersensitivity reaction.
Skin
-
Itching and hives.
Musculoskeletal
-
Inflammation of skeletal muscles, muscle spasm.
Heart
-
Inflammation of heart muscle.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.