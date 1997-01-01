Side effect(s) of Tadalafil

Read the side effects of Tadalafil as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Flushing, high blood pressure, chest pain, heart attack, palpitations, syncope, fast heart rate, stroke and sudden cardiac death.- Headache, weakness, dizziness, fatigue, sensory loss, sleeplessness, tingling, drowsiness, vertigo, migraine, seizure and seizure recurrence and temporary memory loss.- Itching, rash, sweating, scaling, allergic reactions and hives.- Inflammation of nasopharynx, nasal congestion, blurred vision, changes in color vision, inflammation of conjunctiva, nosebleed, eye pain, increased tears, inflammation of pharynx, sudden decrease or loss of hearing, swelling of eyelids, tinnitus, eye stroke and visual field defect.- Upset stomach, nausea, stomach flu, acid reflux disease, abdominal pain, diarrhea, dry mouth, difficulty in swallowing, inflammation of esophagus, gastric ulcer, loose stools and vomiting.- Urinary tract infection, increased erection, spontaneous penile erection and painful erection.- Abnormal Liver function tests.- Muscle pain, back pain, pain in extremities, limb pain, joint pain and neck pain.-Upper and lower respiratory tract infection, cough, inflammation of bronchus and difficulty in breathing.- Influenza, face edema and pain.* Avoid abrupt withdrawal.