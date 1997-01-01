Side effect(s) of Tacrolimus

Read the side effects of Tacrolimus as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Gastrointestinal
Loss of appetite, constipation, dehydration, gastrointestinal disorder, rectal disorder, hernia, intestinal inflammation, mouth ulcer and infection.
Central Nervous System
Anxiety, dizziness, increased muscle tone, abnormal thinking, uneasiness and headache.
Heart
Vein inflammation, heart disease, dilatation of blood vessels, fainting, fast heart rate and chest pain.
Skin
Photosensitivity reaction, skin cancer, skin discoloration, skin overgrowth, skin ulcer, white patches on the skin and sweating.
Eye and ENT
Abnormal vision, eye swelling, taste perversion, tooth decay, dry eyes, ear disorder, nosebleed and eye pain.
Respiratory
Difficulty in breathing, lung disorder and inflammation of larynx.
Metabolic
Increased cholesterol level and over active thyroid.
Musculoskeletal
Joint inflammation, tendon disorder, nail disorder, neck pain and joint disorder.
Genitourinary
Unintended pregnancy and vaginal infection/inflammation.
♦Blood
-Anemia
.
Miscellaneous
Chills, fungal infection and swelling in the extremities.
Other Precautions :
*Avoid excess dosage.