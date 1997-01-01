Side effect(s) of Tacrolimus

♦

Anemia

Read the side effects of Tacrolimus as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Loss of appetite, constipation, dehydration, gastrointestinal disorder, rectal disorder, hernia, intestinal inflammation, mouth ulcer and infection.- Anxiety, dizziness, increased muscle tone, abnormal thinking, uneasiness and headache.- Vein inflammation, heart disease, dilatation of blood vessels, fainting, fast heart rate and chest pain.- Photosensitivity reaction, skin cancer, skin discoloration, skin overgrowth, skin ulcer, white patches on the skin and sweating.- Abnormal vision, eye swelling, taste perversion, tooth decay, dry eyes, ear disorder, nosebleed and eye pain.- Difficulty in breathing, lung disorder and inflammation of larynx.- Increased cholesterol level and over active thyroid.- Joint inflammation, tendon disorder, nail disorder, neck pain and joint disorder.- Unintended pregnancy and vaginal infection/inflammation.- Chills, fungal infection and swelling in the extremities.*Avoid excess dosage.