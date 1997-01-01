Side effect(s) of Sumatriptan

Read the side effects of Sumatriptan as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Cardiac arrhythmias, MI (sudden heart attack causing death).- Flushing, chest discomfort, tightness in chest, low blood pressure, and increased blood pressure.- Tingling, dizziness, fatigue, drowsiness, seizures, weakness.- Abdominal discomfort and difficulty in swallowing, gastroesophageal reflux and diarrhea.- Muscle cramps, various joint disturbances (pain, stiffness, swelling, ache).- Difficulty in breathing, asthma.- Redness, itching, and skin rashes and eruptions.- Anemia.- Painful menstruation, increased urination, and intermenstrual bleeding.- Hypersensitivity, fever, fluid retention, and overdose.*Avoid using contaminated solution of this medication.*If there is no improvement in your health condition, consult with your doctor for next dose.