Side effect(s) of Sumatriptan

Read the side effects of Sumatriptan as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Infrequent but serious
Potentially Fatal
- Cardiac arrhythmias, MI (sudden heart attack causing death).
Heart
Flushing, chest discomfort, tightness in chest, low blood pressure, and increased blood pressure.
Central Nervous System
Tingling, dizziness, fatigue, drowsiness, seizures, weakness.
Gastrointestinal
Abdominal discomfort and difficulty in swallowing, gastroesophageal reflux and diarrhea.
Musculoskeletal
Muscle cramps, various joint disturbances (pain, stiffness, swelling, ache).
Respiratory
Difficulty in breathing, asthma.
Skin
Redness, itching, and skin rashes and eruptions.
Blood
Anemia.
Genitourinary
Painful menstruation, increased urination, and intermenstrual bleeding.
Miscellaneous
Hypersensitivity, fever, fluid retention, and overdose.
Other Precautions :
*Avoid using contaminated solution of this medication.
*If there is no improvement in your health condition, consult with your doctor for next dose.