Side effect(s) of Sulfisoxazole

Read the side effects of Sulfisoxazole as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Shock, serum sickness, rash, hives, itching and sensitivity to light.- Fast heart rate, palpitations, fainting and bluish.- Liver inflammation, jaundice, nausea, vomiting, loss of appetite, abdominal pain, diarrhea, gastrointestinal bleeding, blood in stools, flatulence, mouth ulcer, salivary gland enlargement and inflammation of pancreas/tongue.- Blood in urine, BUN and creatinine elevations, kidney inflammation and urinary retention.- Decrease in white blood cells, platelets, bruising, anemia, eosinophilia and clotting disorders.- Muscle/joint pain.- Headache, dizziness, tingling, convulsions, ringing in the ear, unsteadiness, incoordination, stroke, mental depression, hallucinations, disorientation, depression, anxiety and apathy.- Cough, shortness of breath and pulmonary infiltrates.- Swelling in the extremities, fever, drowsiness, weakness, fatigue, lack of energy, rigors, flushing, hearing loss, sleeplessness, lung inflammation and chills.* Avoid excess dosage.