Side effect(s) of Sulfisoxazole

Read the side effects of Sulfisoxazole as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Allergic Reactions
-
Shock, serum sickness, rash, hives, itching and sensitivity to light.
Heart
-
Fast heart rate, palpitations, fainting and bluish.
Gastrointestinal
-
Liver inflammation, jaundice, nausea, vomiting, loss of appetite, abdominal pain, diarrhea, gastrointestinal bleeding, blood in stools, flatulence, mouth ulcer, salivary gland enlargement and inflammation of pancreas/tongue.
Genitourinary
-
Blood in urine, BUN and creatinine elevations, kidney inflammation and urinary retention.
Blood
-
Decrease in white blood cells, platelets, bruising, anemia, eosinophilia and clotting disorders.
Musculoskeletal
-
Muscle/joint pain.
Central Nervous System
-
Headache, dizziness, tingling, convulsions, ringing in the ear, unsteadiness, incoordination, stroke, mental depression, hallucinations, disorientation, depression, anxiety and apathy.
Respiratory
-
Cough, shortness of breath and pulmonary infiltrates.
Miscellaneous
-
Swelling in the extremities, fever, drowsiness, weakness, fatigue, lack of energy, rigors, flushing, hearing loss, sleeplessness, lung inflammation and chills.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.