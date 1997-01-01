Side effect(s) of Sulfasalazine

Read the side effects of Sulfasalazine as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Nausea, indigestion, rash, headache, abdominal pain, vomiting, fever, dizziness, mouth ulcer, itching, abnormal liver function tests, decrease in white blood cells and decrease in platelets.- Anemia and bruising.- Redness of the skin, skin death, shock, hives, hair loss, joint pain, lung inflammation and difficulty in breathing.- Liver failure, bloody diarrhea, diarrhea, abdominal pain and intestinal inflammation.- Convulsions, sleeplessness, unsteadiness, paralysis, mental depression, unsteadiness, hearing loss, incoordination, hallucinations, ringing in the ear and drowsiness.- Absence of urination, kidney inflammation, urinary tract infections, blood in urine and protein in urine.* Avoid excess dosage. Sulfasalazine can cause reduced sperm count in some men which is reversible in 2-3 months after stopping treatment. It also changes the color of the urine and tears making it slightly yellow-orange. Soft Contact lenses may get stained, recommended to use glasses.