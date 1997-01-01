Side effect(s) of Succinylcholine

Read the side effects of Succinylcholine as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Chest pain, fast breathing, fast or slow heartbeat pauses in breathing, pounding in the chest tightness in the chest.- Muscle pain following surgery, muscle twitching, tightening of jaw or other muscles.- Rash, hives, itching.- Increased saliva, difficulty in breathing, swelling of the mouth, face, lips, or tongue, high body temperature, increased pressure in the eye.*Do not change the dosage with out healthcare provider's advice.