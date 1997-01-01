Side effect(s) of Streptomycin

Read the side effects of Streptomycin as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Nausea, vomiting, dizziness, rash, fever, burning sensation of face, hives, rapid swelling of the dermis and high eosinophil count.- Deafness, inflammatory skin disease, anaphylaxis, high levels of nitrogen compound, decrease in white blood cell count, decrease in platelet counts, reduction in the number of red and white blood cells, hemolytic anemia, muscular weakness and lazy eye.• Take exactly as prescribed.• Do not take for long-term as it may result in another infection.• Using in elderly patients requires strict monitoring because of the risk of serious side effects.