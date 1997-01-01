Side effect(s) of Stanozolol

Read the side effects of Stanozolol as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Liver
- Jaundice, liver damage and elevated liver enzymes level.
Genitourinary
- In men
- Prepubertal: Penis enlargement and increased frequency of erections.
Postpubertal
- Inhibition of testicular function, enlargement of testis, decreased sperm count, impotence, painful erection and bladder irritability.
In women
- Clitoral enlargement and menstrual irregularities.
In both sexes
- Increased or decreased sexual drive and breast enlargement in males.
Central Nervous System
- Habituation, excitement, sleeplessness and depression.
Gastrointestinal
- Nausea, vomiting and diarrhea.
Blood
- Bleeding in patients on concomitant anticoagulant (blood thinner) therapy.
Larynx
- Deepening of the voice in women.
Hair
- Abnormal hair growth over the body surface and male pattern baldness in women.
Skin
- Pimples (especially in women and prepubertal boys).
Musculoskeletal
- Premature closure of epiphyses in children.
Other Precautions :
* This medication is not advisable in premenopausal women.