Side effect(s) of Stanozolol

Read the side effects of Stanozolol as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Jaundice, liver damage and elevated liver enzymes level.- Prepubertal: Penis enlargement and increased frequency of erections.- Inhibition of testicular function, enlargement of testis, decreased sperm count, impotence, painful erection and bladder irritability.- Clitoral enlargement and menstrual irregularities.- Increased or decreased sexual drive and breast enlargement in males.- Habituation, excitement, sleeplessness and depression.- Nausea, vomiting and diarrhea.- Bleeding in patients on concomitant anticoagulant (blood thinner) therapy.- Deepening of the voice in women.- Abnormal hair growth over the body surface and male pattern baldness in women.- Pimples (especially in women and prepubertal boys).- Premature closure of epiphyses in children.* This medication is not advisable in premenopausal women.