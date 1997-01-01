Side effect(s) of Spironolactone

Read the side effects of Spironolactone as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Gastrointestinal
-
Gastric bleeding, ulceration, stomach inflammation, diarrhea, cramping, nausea and vomiting.
Genitourinary
-
Breast enlargement in male, absence of menstrual period, painful erection, irregular periods, breast cancer, kidney impairment and postmenopausal bleeding.
Blood
-
Decrease in blood counts.
Hypersensitivity
-
Fever, hives, shock, inflammation of veins and skin lesions.
Metabolic
-
Elevated blood potassium level.
Central Nervous system
-
Mental confusion, incoordination, headache, drowsiness and lethargy.
Liver
-
Liver damage.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.