Side effect(s) of Spironolactone

Read the side effects of Spironolactone as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Gastric bleeding, ulceration, stomach inflammation, diarrhea, cramping, nausea and vomiting.- Breast enlargement in male, absence of menstrual period, painful erection, irregular periods, breast cancer, kidney impairment and postmenopausal bleeding.- Decrease in blood counts.- Fever, hives, shock, inflammation of veins and skin lesions.- Elevated blood potassium level.- Mental confusion, incoordination, headache, drowsiness and lethargy.- Liver damage.* Avoid excess dosage.