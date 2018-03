Read the side effects of Sorbitol as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.Nausea, gas, diarrhea, stomach cramps or anal irritation, hives, difficult breathing, swelling of face, lips, tongue, or throat, rectal bleeding, weakness, dizziness, persistent urge to empty the bowel, injury or disorder in digestive tract.* Avoid excess dosage.