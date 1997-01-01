Side effect(s) of Sorafenib

Read the side effects of Sorafenib as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- High blood pressure, reduced blood supply to the heart, heart attack.- Fatigue, sensory nerve disease, weakness, headache, depression.- Hair loss, skin disease, rashes, itching, redness, allergy.- Abdominal pain, diarrhea, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, constipation, stomach upset, difficulty in swallowing, mouth ulcer, gastrointestinal perforation.- Impotence, kidney failure.- Anemia, decrease in platelets, white blood cells, bleeding.- Liver dysfunction.- Weight loss.- Joint and/ or muscle pain.- Difficulty in breathing, hoarseness.- Severe allergic reaction, influenza-like illness, fever.*If bleeding necessitates medical intervention, consider discontinuation of this medication.