Side effect(s) of Sorafenib

Read the side effects of Sorafenib as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Heart
-
High blood pressure, reduced blood supply to the heart, heart attack.
Central Nervous System
-
Fatigue, sensory nerve disease, weakness, headache, depression.
Skin
-
Hair loss, skin disease, rashes, itching, redness, allergy.
Gastrointestinal
-
Abdominal pain, diarrhea, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, constipation, stomach upset, difficulty in swallowing, mouth ulcer, gastrointestinal perforation.
Genitourinary
-
Impotence, kidney failure.
Blood-Lymphatic
-
Anemia, decrease in platelets, white blood cells, bleeding.
Liver
-
Liver dysfunction.
Metabolic
-
Weight loss.
Musculoskeletal
-
Joint and/ or muscle pain.
Respiratory
-
Difficulty in breathing, hoarseness.
Miscellaneous
-
Severe allergic reaction, influenza-like illness, fever.
Other Precautions :
*If bleeding necessitates medical intervention, consider discontinuation of this medication.