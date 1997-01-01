Side effect(s) of Solifenacin

Read the side effects of Solifenacin as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Gastrointestinal
-
Dry mouth, constipation, nausea, indigestion, abdominal pain, vomiting, gastroesophageal reflux disease and ileus.
Infection
-
Urinary tract infection and inflammation of pharynx.
Central Nervous System
-
Dizziness, headache, confusion, hallucinations, drowsiness
, depression and fatigue.
Eye -
Vision blurred, glaucoma and dry eyes.
Genitourinary
-
Urinary retention.
General
-
Swelling in the lower leg.
Respiratory
-
Cough.
Heart
-
High blood pressure.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.