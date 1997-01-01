Side effect(s) of Sodium Nitroprusside

Read the side effects of Sodium Nitroprusside as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Serious Effects
-
Thiocyanate toxicity, cyanide toxicity and increased intracranial pressure.
Most Common
-
Abdominal pain, apprehension, diaphoresis, dizziness, headache, muscle twitching, nausea, palpitations, restlessness and retching.
Heart
-
Slow or fast heart rate and electrocardiographic changes.
Skin
-
Rash.
Metabolic
-
Underactive thyroid.
Gastrointestinal
-
Ileus.
Blood
-
Decreased platelet aggregation.
Central Nervous System
-
Stroke.
Miscellaneous
-
Flushing, venous streaking, irritation at the infusion site.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.