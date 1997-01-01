Side effect(s) of Sodium Nitroprusside

Read the side effects of Sodium Nitroprusside as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Thiocyanate toxicity, cyanide toxicity and increased intracranial pressure.- Abdominal pain, apprehension, diaphoresis, dizziness, headache, muscle twitching, nausea, palpitations, restlessness and retching.- Slow or fast heart rate and electrocardiographic changes.- Rash.- Underactive thyroid.- Ileus.- Decreased platelet aggregation.- Stroke.- Flushing, venous streaking, irritation at the infusion site.* Avoid excess dosage.