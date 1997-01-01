Side effect(s) of Sitagliptin

Read the side effects of Sitagliptin as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Metabolic
-
Low blood sugar with other medications.
Central Nervous System
-
Headache.
Eye and ENT
-
Inflammation of nasopharynx.
Gastrointestinal
-
Diarrhea, nausea, inflammation of pancreas.
Respiratory
-
Upper respiratory tract infection.
♦Musculoskeletal-Joint pain, muscle pain, pain in extremity and back pain.
Other Precautions :
*Do not change the dose of your medicine without checking with your doctor.