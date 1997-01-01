Side effect(s) of Sirolimus

Read the side effects of Sirolimus as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Swelling in the extremities, high blood pressure, increased cholesterol level, constipation, abdominal pain, diarrhea, headache, fever, urinary tract infection, anemia, nausea, joint pain, and decrease in platelet counts.- Sepsis and infections.- Blood clot events and fast heart rate.- Mouth ulcer.- Abnormal healing, increased level of lactic dehydrogenase (LDH) and decrease in blood potassium level.- Death of bone cells.- Nose bleed and lung infection.- Skin cancer and rash.- Kidney inflammation.* Avoid excess dosage.