Side effect(s) of Sirolimus

Read the side effects of Sirolimus as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Most Common
-
Swelling in the extremities, high blood pressure, increased cholesterol level, constipation, abdominal pain, diarrhea, headache, fever, urinary tract infection, anemia, nausea, joint pain, and decrease in platelet counts.
Body as a Whole
-
Sepsis and infections.
Heart
-
Blood clot events and fast heart rate.
Gastrointestinal
-
Mouth ulcer.
Metabolic
- Abnormal healing, increased level of lactic dehydrogenase (LDH) and decrease in blood potassium level.
Musculoskeletal
-
Death of bone cells.
Respiratory
-
Nose bleed and lung infection.
Skin
-
Skin cancer and rash.
Genitourinary
-
Kidney inflammation.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.