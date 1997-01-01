Side effect(s) of Sipuleucel-T Suspension

Read the side effects of Sipuleucel-T Suspension as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Most Common
-
Chills, fatigue, fever, back, nausea, joint ache, and headache.
Central Nervous System
-
Tingling, dizziness, pain in extremity, asthenia, hot flush, insomnia, tremor, tingling.
Gastrointestinal
-
Vomiting, constipation, diarrhea, loss of appetite.
Musculoskeletal
-
Muscle spasms, neck pain, bone pain.
Genitourinary
-
Blood in urine, urinary tract infection.
Respiratory
-
Difficulty in breathing, cough, upper respiratory tract infection.
Heart
-
Fluid retention, high blood pressure.
Skin
-
Rash, sweating.
Metabolic
-
Weight decreased, anemia.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.