Side effect(s) of Silodosin

Read the side effects of Silodosin as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.Dry orgasm (problems associated with discharge of semen), dizziness, diarrhea, low blood pressure, headache and nasal congestion.Avoid excess dosage. Silodosin does not cure the condition as a whole, but provides relief and reduces the symptoms of enlarged prostate.Do not consume grapefruit juice with silodosin to avoid the dangerous side effects of the drug.Inform your doctor if you are about to undergo dental or eye surgery while taking silodosin.Monitor kidney, liver function regularly while taking this medication.