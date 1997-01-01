medindia
Side effect(s) of Sildenafil

Read the side effects of Sildenafil as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Heart- Abnormal ECG, chest pain, AV block, cardiac arrest, stroke, heart failure, low blood pressure, poor blood supply, palpitation, postural hypotension, syncope, fast heart rate, cerebrovascular bleeding, heart attack, bleeding from the lung, sudden cardiac death.

Central Nervous System- Headache, sleeplessness, tingling, dizziness, abnormal dreams, involuntary movement, decreased reflexes, depression, sensory loss, migraine, severe nerve pain, drowsiness, tremor, vertigo, anxiety, seizure, seizure recurrence, temporary memory loss.

Skin- Flushing, redness of the skin, rash, contact dermatitis, scaling, herpes simplex, itching, skin ulcer, sweating, hives.

Eye and ENT- Nose bleed, nasal congestion, stuffy nose, abnormal vision, cataract, inflammation of conjunctiva, dry eyes, ear pain, eye bleeding, eye pain, dilation of pupil, photophobia, sudden decrease or loss of hearing, bloodshot appearance, double vision, increased eye pressure, eye burning, redness of eye, retinal vascular disease or bleeding, temporary vision loss/decreased vision, impaired colour vision especially blue- green discrimination.

Gastrointestinal- Upset stomach, diarrhea, gastric ulcer, dry mouth, difficulty in swallowing, inflammation of esophagus, inflammation of gum, rectal bleeding, sore throat, vomiting.

Genitourinary- Urinary tract infection, abnormal ejaculation, sexual dysfunction, breast enlargement, genital edema, urinary frequency, urinary incontinence, blood in urine, painful erection, prolonged erection.

Blood- Anemia, decrease in white blood cells.

Liver- Abnormal Liver function tests .

Metabolic- Edema, gout, increase in blood glucose, elevated sodium, uric acid level in blood, peripheral edema, thirst, unstable diabetes.

Musculoskeletal- Muscle pain, joint pain, bone pain, myasthenia, tendon rupture, inflammation of the fluid-filled sheath.

Respiratory- Difficulty in breathing, asthma, inflammation of bronchus, larynx, pharynx, increased cough, increased sputum.

Miscellaneous- Elevated body temperature, abdominal pain, accidental falls, accidental injury, allergic reaction, chest pain, chills, face edema, pain, photosensitivity, shock.
Other Precautions : *Do not take more than the recommended dose.

Sildenafil - Information

Sildenafil is a phosphodiesterase type 5 (PDE5) inhibitor, prescribed for erectile dysfunction (impotence). Erectile dysfunction is the inability to achieve or maintain an erection long enough to perform sexual intercourse. It relaxes the blood vessels in the penis, allowing more blood to
Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
