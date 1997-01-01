Side effect(s) of Sevoflurane

Read the side effects of Sevoflurane as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Central Nervous System
-
Agitation, seizure-like activity. movement disorder in children.
Heart
-
Low blood pressure, malignant elevated body temperature,
Respiratory
-
Difficult in breathing, increased cough.
Gastrointestinal
-
Salivation, nausea, vomiting.
Genitourinary
-
Acute kidney failure, shivering, postoperative liver inflammation.
Other Precautions :
*Avoid alcoholic beverages.