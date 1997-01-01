Side effect(s) of Sertraline

Read the side effects of Sertraline as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Palpitations, chest pain; increased coagulation times, slow heart beat, AV block, abnormal heart rhythms, QT-interval prolongation, fast heart beat.-Headache, sleep disorder, drowsiness, dizziness, fatigue, general discomfort, tremor, increased libido, agitation, nervousness, anxiety, aggressive reaction, hyperactivity, tingling, weakness.- Sweating, rash, photosensitivity, inflammatory destruction of blood vessels.-Abnormal vision, tinnitus, blindness, cataract, inflammation of the optic nerve.-Nausea, diarrhea, dry mouth, upset stomach, abdominal pain, loss of appetite, constipation, vomiting, increased appetite, inflammation of pancreas.- Abnormal ejaculation, sexual dysfunction, urinary incontinence, impotence, potentially harmful, acute renal failure.- Purple or discolorations on the skin, lowered white blood cell count, blood disorder, lupus-like syndrome, reduction in the number of red cells, serum sickness, decrease in platelets.- Elevated liver enzymes, increased bilirubin, liver enlargement, jaundice, liver failure.- Increased weight, high blood sugar, low thyroid level.- Nose bleed, inflammation of sinus, runny nose.- Pain, fever, pain, weight loss; back pain, muscle pain, yawning, anaphylaxis.*Withdrawal should be gradual.*Consult your doctor during pregnancy and breastfeeding.