Side effect(s) of Semaglutide

Read the side effects of Semaglutide as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, stomach pain, constipation, low blood sugar level Injection site reactions such as pain, swelling and discomfortIncreased level of amylase and lipase, pancreatitis, gallstones fatigue , taste disturbances, dizziness , abnormal heart rate, allergic reactionSemaglutide should not be mixed along with insulin Semaglutide injection should be checked for any discoloration or the presence of particulate matter and should be discarded if present.Do not share the injection pen with anyone even if the needle has been changed to avoid the transmission of blood-related pathogens.Women of childbearing age should stop semaglutide injection before 2 months of a planned pregnancy.Store the pen always without a needle attached to it and use a new needle for each injection.