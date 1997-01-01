Side effect(s) of Semaglutide

Read the side effects of Semaglutide as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Common:
Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, stomach pain, constipation, low blood sugar level
Skin:
Injection site reactions such as pain, swelling and discomfort
Others:
Increased level of amylase and lipase, pancreatitis, gallstones
, fatigue
, taste disturbances, dizziness
, abnormal heart rate, allergic reaction
Other Precautions :
• Semaglutide should not be mixed along with insulin
.
• Semaglutide injection should be checked for any discoloration or the presence of particulate matter and should be discarded if present.
• Do not share the injection pen with anyone even if the needle has been changed to avoid the transmission of blood-related pathogens.
• Women of childbearing age should stop semaglutide injection before 2 months of a planned pregnancy.
• Store the pen always without a needle attached to it and use a new needle for each injection.