Side effect(s) of Secretin

Read the side effects of Secretin as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Heart
-
Low blood pressure, increased heart rate, slow heart rate.
Central Nervous System
-
Anxiety, faintness, sleepiness.
Skin
-
Clammy skin, flushing.
Gastrointestinal
-
Diarrhea, increased oral secretions, mild pancreatitis, nausea, upset stomach, vomiting.
Miscellaneous
-
Abdominal pain, burning sensation, tingling in legs, unresponsiveness, warm sensation in abdomen and face.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.