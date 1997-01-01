Side effect(s) of Scopolamine

Read the side effects of Scopolamine as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Most common
-
Dryness of mouth, difficulty in swallowing, talking, dizziness.
Central Nervous system
-
Confusion, headache, restlessness, hallucinations, memory disturbances.
Eye
-
Blurring of vision, increased sensitivity to light, increased eye pressure in patients suffering from narrow angle glaucoma.
Skin
-
Flushing, irritation, and rashes.
Genitourinary
-
Retention of urine.
Heart
-
Variations in blood pressure.
Potentially Fatal
- Central Nervous System depression, coma, circulatory and respiratory failure.
Other Precautions :
*If there is no improvement in your health condition, consult with your doctor.