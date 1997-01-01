Side effect(s) of Scopolamine

Read the side effects of Scopolamine as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Dryness of mouth, difficulty in swallowing, talking, dizziness.- Confusion, headache, restlessness, hallucinations, memory disturbances.- Blurring of vision, increased sensitivity to light, increased eye pressure in patients suffering from narrow angle glaucoma.- Flushing, irritation, and rashes.- Retention of urine.- Variations in blood pressure.- Central Nervous System depression, coma, circulatory and respiratory failure.*If there is no improvement in your health condition, consult with your doctor.