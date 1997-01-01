Side effect(s) of Sargramostim

Read the side effects of Sargramostim as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
General
-
Fever, headache, swelling in the extremities, chills, weakness, chest pain, fluid retention, abdominal pain, and back pain.
Metabolic
-
Increase or decrease in liver enzymes and increased sugar.
Gastrointestinal
-
Diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, mouth ulcer, indigestion, gastrointestinal bleeding, constipation, difficulty in swallowing and loss of appetite.
Respiratory
-
Inflammation of pharynx, nosebleed, difficulty in breathing and nose inflammation.
Blood
-
Blood vomiting, decrease in white blood cells, platelets.
Genitourinary
-
Blood in urine.
Skin
-
Rash, hair loss and itching.
Central Nervous System
-
Tingling, anxiety and sleeplessness.
Musculoskeletal
-
Bone pain and joint pain.
Eye
-
Eye bleeding.
Heart
-
High blood pressure, high cholesterol and fast heart rate.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.