Side effect(s) of Sargramostim

Read the side effects of Sargramostim as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Fever, headache, swelling in the extremities, chills, weakness, chest pain, fluid retention, abdominal pain, and back pain.- Increase or decrease in liver enzymes and increased sugar.- Diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, mouth ulcer, indigestion, gastrointestinal bleeding, constipation, difficulty in swallowing and loss of appetite.- Inflammation of pharynx, nosebleed, difficulty in breathing and nose inflammation.- Blood vomiting, decrease in white blood cells, platelets.- Blood in urine.- Rash, hair loss and itching.- Tingling, anxiety and sleeplessness.- Bone pain and joint pain.- Eye bleeding.- High blood pressure, high cholesterol and fast heart rate.* Avoid excess dosage.