Side effect(s) of Saquinavir

Read the side effects of Saquinavir as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Gastrointestinal
-
Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, taste disturbance, abdominal pain, loss of appetite, increased appetite, excessive stomach gas.
Central Nervous System
-Fatigue, sleep disturbances, headache, dizziness.
Skin
-
Itching, and exacerbation of diabetes, in growing toenails and nail infection of the great toes, hypersensitivity.
Blood
-
Blood disorders, Irregular, prolonged heavy menstruation.
Miscellaneous
-
Sexual dysfunction.
Other Precautions :
*It may cause dizziness or vision problem. Do not drive a car, operate machinery, or do anything else that could be dangerous.