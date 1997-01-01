Side effect(s) of Saquinavir

Read the side effects of Saquinavir as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, taste disturbance, abdominal pain, loss of appetite, increased appetite, excessive stomach gas.-Fatigue, sleep disturbances, headache, dizziness.- Itching, and exacerbation of diabetes, in growing toenails and nail infection of the great toes, hypersensitivity.- Blood disorders, Irregular, prolonged heavy menstruation.- Sexual dysfunction.*It may cause dizziness or vision problem. Do not drive a car, operate machinery, or do anything else that could be dangerous.