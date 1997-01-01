Side effect(s) of Sapropterin dihydrochloride

Read the side effects of Sapropterin dihydrochloride as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Most Serious Effects
-
Stomach inflammation, spinal cord injury, infection, testicular cancer and urinary tract infection.
Most Common
-
Headache, diarrhea, abdominal pain, upper respiratory tract infection, throat pain, vomiting, and nausea.
Miscellaneous
-
Dizziness, gastrointestinal bleeding, post-procedural bleeding, irritability, heart attack, over stimulation, respiratory failure, swelling in the extremities, joint pain, increased urination, and agitation.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.