Side effect(s) of Salbutamol

Read the side effects of Salbutamol as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Central Nervous System
-
Nervousness, shakiness, dizziness, headache, over active and hoarseness.
Musculoskeletal
-
Muscle cramps.
Gastrointestinal
-
Nausea and increased or decreased appetite.
Respiratory
-
Nosebleed and difficulty in breathing.
Heart
-
Chest pain and irregular heart beat.
Miscellaneous
-
Fever, pale skin, rash, hives and itching.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.