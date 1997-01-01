Side effect(s) of Salbutamol

Read the side effects of Salbutamol as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Nervousness, shakiness, dizziness, headache, over active and hoarseness.- Muscle cramps.- Nausea and increased or decreased appetite.- Nosebleed and difficulty in breathing.- Chest pain and irregular heart beat.- Fever, pale skin, rash, hives and itching.* Avoid excess dosage.