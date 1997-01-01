Side effect(s) of Rufinamide

Read the side effects of Rufinamide as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Drowsiness.- Headache, fatigue, dizziness, incoordination, aggression and tremor.- Vomiting, nausea, upper abdominal pain, constipation and indigestion.- Rash and itching.- Inflammation of bronchus/sinus/nasopharynx.- Ear infection, blurred vision and night blindness.- Back pain and fainting.* If condition worsens consult with your doctor.* It may affect the effect of hormonal birth control pills; use proper method to prevent pregnancy.* Monitor complete blood cell counts and liver function while taking this medication.