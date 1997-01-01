Side effect(s) of Rufinamide

Read the side effects of Rufinamide as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Most Common
-
Drowsiness.
Central Nervous System
-
Headache, fatigue, dizziness, incoordination, aggression and tremor.
Gastrointestinal
-
Vomiting, nausea, upper abdominal pain, constipation and indigestion.
Skin
-
Rash and itching.
Respiratory
-
Inflammation of bronchus/sinus/nasopharynx.
Eye and ENT
-
Ear infection, blurred vision and night blindness.
Miscellaneous
-
Back pain and fainting.
Other Precautions :
* If condition worsens consult with your doctor.
* It may affect the effect of hormonal birth control pills; use proper method to prevent pregnancy.
* Monitor complete blood cell counts and liver function while taking this medication.