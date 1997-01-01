Side effect(s) of Roxithromycin

Read the side effects of Roxithromycin as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, diarrhea, loss of appetite, constipation, indigestion and flatulence.- Weakness, uneasiness, headache, dizziness and weakness.- Liver inflammation and increased liver enzyme values.- Rash, changes in blood counts and eosinophilia.* Avoid excess dosage.