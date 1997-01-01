Side effect(s) of Roxithromycin

Read the side effects of Roxithromycin as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Gastrointestinal
-
Nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, diarrhea, loss of appetite, constipation, indigestion and flatulence.
Central Nervous System
-
Weakness, uneasiness, headache, dizziness and weakness.
Liver
-
Liver inflammation and increased liver enzyme values.
Miscellaneous
-
Rash, changes in blood counts and eosinophilia.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.