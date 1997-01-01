Side effect(s) of Roxatidine

Read the side effects of Roxatidine as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Skin
- Rash.
Gastrointestinal
- Constipation, diarrhea, nausea and gastrointestinal disturbances.
Central Nervous System
- Weakness, headache, dizziness, restlessness and drowsiness.
Heart
- Fast heart rate and chest pain.
Liver
- Increased liver enzyme activity.
Miscellaneous
- Visual disturbances, impotence and increased level of lipid in blood.
Other Precautions :
*Avoid excess dosage.