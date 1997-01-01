Side effect(s) of Rosuvastatin

Read the side effects of Rosuvastatin as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Central Nervous System
-
Headache, dizziness, tingling, lack of energy, sleeplessness, depression.
Gastrointestinal
-
Nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, constipation
Miscellaneous
-
Muscle pain, chest pain, swelling of tissues, skin rash, , protein in urine.
♦Musculoskeletal-
Immune-mediated necrotizing myopathy.
Other Precautions :
*Avoid changing dosage with out consulting health care providers.
*Monitor liver function, kidney function, and cholesterol level in blood regularly.