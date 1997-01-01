Side effect(s) of Ropinirole

Read the side effects of Ropinirole as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Most Common
-
Involuntary movements, nausea, dizziness, hallucinations, drowsiness, abdominal pain/discomfort and low blood pressure.
ENT
-
Inner ear trauma.
Gastrointestinal
-
Nausea, constipation, abdominal pain/discomfort, diarrhea and dry mouth.
General
-
Swelling in the extremities.
Musculoskeletal
-
Back pain.
Central Nervous system
-
Anxiety.
Heart
-
High blood pressure.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.