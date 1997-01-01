Side effect(s) of Romidepsin

Read the side effects of Romidepsin as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Gastrointestinal
-
Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, constipation, abdominal pain, mouth ulcer, indigestion, loss of appetite.
Central Nervous System
-
Weakness, fatigue, headache.
Metabolic
-
Decreased weight and fluid retention.
Blood
-
Anemia, decrease in white blood cells and platelets.
Miscellaneous
-
Fever, chills, cough, difficulty in breathing, fast heart rate.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.