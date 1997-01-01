Side effect(s) of Rizatriptan

Read the side effects of Rizatriptan as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Dizziness, sleeplessness, tiredness, fatigue, pain or pressure sensation.- Slow or fast heart beat, increased blood pressure, chest discomfort, tightness in chest, low blood pressure.- Muscle weakness, stiffness, and spasm; and muscle and bone pain.- Nervousness, decreased mental sharpness, tremor, headache, abnormal sensation, vertigo, sleep disturbance, mood and personality changes, alterations in speech and movement, memory impairment, confusion, dream abnormality and seizure.- Stomach upset, diarrhea, dry mouth, constipation, gas, thirst, acid reflux, difficulty swallowing, changes in appetite, burping.- Flushing (redness of the face lasting a short time), hot flashes, sweating, itching, rash, acne and skin reaction to sunlight.- Difficult or rapid breathing, dryness or discomfort of the throat or nose, nosebleed, yawning and sinus disorder, cold-like symptoms, cough, and hiccups.- Visual disturbances, ringing in the ears, ear pain, eye discomfort, swelling or tearing, alterations in hearing and smelling, visual intolerance to light, and bad taste.- Allergic reactions including swelling of face, lips, tongue and/or throat which may cause difficulty in breathing and/or swallowing, wheezing, hives, rash, and severe sloughing of the skin. Chills, heat sensitivity, swelling, bloating, hangover effect, fever, fainting, dizziness on standing up, warm/cold sensations, dehydration and changes in urination and menstruation.*Avoid additional doses, if there is no improvement in your health condition.