Side effect(s) of Rivaroxaban Film-Coated

Read the side effects of Rivaroxaban Film-Coated as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Blood
-
Bone marrow depression.
Gastrointestinal
-
Abdominal trauma.
Liver
-
Jaundice, liver inflammation.
Immune system disorders
-
Hypersensitivity, shock.
Central Nervous system
-
Fainting, stroke, blood clots, and paralysis.
Skin
-
Itching, blister, Stevens-Johnson syndrome.
Musculoskeletal
-
Pain in extremity, muscle spasm.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.