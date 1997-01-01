Side effect(s) of Ritonavir

Read the side effects of Ritonavir as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Abdominal Pain, weakness, fever, dry mouth, jaundice and uneasiness.- Fainting, dilatation of blood vessels, high/low blood pressure, heart attack, palpitation, postural hypotension and fast heart rate.- Loss of appetite, constipation, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, indigestion, fecal incontinence, flatulence, abnormal stools, bloody diarrhea, inflammation of colon, dry mouth, difficulty in swallowing, esophageal ulcer and gastrointestinal disorder.- Throat irritation.- Weight loss and an increased sugar level.- Joint/Muscle pain.- Headache, anxiety, tingling, numbness, confusion, depression, dizziness, sleeplessness, drowsiness and abnormal thinking.- Inflammation of pharynx, asthma, difficulty in breathing, nosebleed, hiccup and respiratory depression.- Rash and sweating- Taste perversion, abnormal vision, blurred vision, inflammation of eyelid/ conjunctiva, ear pain, eye disorder, hearing impairment, increased earwax, distorted sense of smell, and photophobia (light sensitivity).- Urination at night time, acute kidney failure, absence of urination, blood in urine, impotence, kidney stone, heavy bleeding during menstrual period, penis disorder, increased urinary frequency, urinary tract infection and inflammation of vagina.* Avoid alcoholic beverages.* Drink adequate water or liquid, to avoid dehydration.