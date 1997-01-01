Side effect(s) of Risperidone

Read the side effects of Risperidone as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Agitation, anxiety, headache, sleeplessness.- Sudden low blood pressure, constipation, difficulty in swallowing, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain.- Blurred vision, runny nose.- Impotence excess milk secretion, breast enlargement, menstrual disorders.- Rash and allergy, extreme restlessness, involuntary movements, and uncontrollable speech symptoms (rarely), weight gain, swelling.It may cause children to gain more weight than expected and for boys and male adolescents to have an increase in the size of their breasts.*Monitor blood glucose in diabetics and patients at risk of developing diabetes.