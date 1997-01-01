Side effect(s) of Risedronate

Read the side effects of Risedronate as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Most Common
-
Back pain, joint pain, abdominal pain, and stomach upset, rash, nausea.
Heart
-
High blood pressure.
Gastrointestinal
-
Esophageal inflammation, ulceration, jaw necrosis, constipation diarrhea dyspepsia nausea.
Metabolic
-
Swelling of feet.
Musculoskeletal
-
Joint pain, inflammation of joints, bone fracture, muscle pain.
Central Nervous System
-
Dizziness, depression, insomnia.
Respiratory
-
Inflammation of the respiratory tract, runny nose, increased cough.
Skin
-
Rash.
Eye
-
Cataract.
Genitourinary.
-
Urinary Tract Infection.
Other Precautions :
*Dental procedures should be avoided in patients taking this medication.