Side effect(s) of Rimonabant

Read the side effects of Rimonabant as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Gastrointestinal
-
Nausea, loss of appetite, dry mouth, vomiting, gastrointestinal disorders, diarrhea.
Central Nervous System
-
Dizziness, mood changes, sleep disorder, diarrhea, depression, anxiety, memory loss.
Skin
-
Itching, excessive sweating.
Musculoskeletal
-
Muscle cramps or spasm, tendon pain and inflammation, back pain and joint sprain.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.