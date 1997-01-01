Side effect(s) of Rilonacept

Read the side effects of Rilonacept as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Central Nervous System
-
Sensory loss.
Blood
-
Transient neutropenia.
Local
-
Injection-site reactions, bruising, skin inflammation, discomfort, fluid retention, redness, bleeding, inflammation, mass, pain, itching, swelling, hives, vesicles and warmth.
Metabolic
-
Increases in HDL, LDL, mean total cholesterol and triglycerides.
Respiratory
-
Upper respiratory tract infection, cough and sinus inflammation.
Miscellaneous
-
Positive test for treatment-emergent binding antibodies, infections and tumor.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.