Side effect(s) of Rilonacept

Read the side effects of Rilonacept as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Sensory loss.- Transient neutropenia.- Injection-site reactions, bruising, skin inflammation, discomfort, fluid retention, redness, bleeding, inflammation, mass, pain, itching, swelling, hives, vesicles and warmth.- Increases in HDL, LDL, mean total cholesterol and triglycerides.- Upper respiratory tract infection, cough and sinus inflammation.- Positive test for treatment-emergent binding antibodies, infections and tumor.* Avoid excess dosage.