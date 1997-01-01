Side effect(s) of Rifaximin

Read the side effects of Rifaximin as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Headache, abnormal dreams, dizziness, migraine, syncope, sleeplessness, fatigue.- Sunburn, clamminess, rash, increased sweating.- Ear pain, motion sickness, perception of sound within the human ear in the absence of corresponding external sound, nasal passage irritation, stuffy nose, runny nose.- Constipation, vomiting, abdominal distension, diarrhea, dry throat, fecal abnormality, gingival disorder, hernia, dry lips, stomach discomfort, dysentery, blood in stool, loss of appetite, loss of taste.- Blood in urine, bile salts in the urine, painful urination, urinary frequency, protein in urine.- Abnormal increase in the number of lymphocytes, monocytes, decrease in neutrophils.- Allergic reactions, rash, edema, hives, itching.- Weight loss, dehydration.- Joint pain, muscle spasms, muscle pain, neck pain.- Upper respiratory tract infection, difficulty in breathing.- Chest pain, uneasiness, weakness, hot flashes.*It may lead to dehydration, drink adequate liquid.