Side effect(s) of Rifaximin

Read the side effects of Rifaximin as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Central Nervous System
Headache, abnormal dreams, dizziness, migraine, syncope, sleeplessness, fatigue.
Skin
Sunburn, clamminess, rash, increased sweating.
Eye and ENT
Ear pain, motion sickness, perception of sound within the human ear in the absence of corresponding external sound, nasal passage irritation, stuffy nose, runny nose.
Gastrointestinal
Constipation, vomiting, abdominal distension, diarrhea, dry throat, fecal abnormality, gingival disorder, hernia, dry lips, stomach discomfort, dysentery, blood in stool, loss of appetite, loss of taste.
Genitourinary
Blood in urine, bile salts in the urine, painful urination, urinary frequency, protein in urine.
Blood
Abnormal increase in the number of lymphocytes, monocytes, decrease in neutrophils.
Hypersensitivity
Allergic reactions, rash, edema, hives, itching.
Metabolic
Weight loss, dehydration.
Musculoskeletal
Joint pain, muscle spasms, muscle pain, neck pain.
Respiratory
Upper respiratory tract infection, difficulty in breathing.
Miscellaneous
Chest pain, uneasiness, weakness, hot flashes.
Other Precautions :
*It may lead to dehydration, drink adequate liquid.