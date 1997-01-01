Side effect(s) of Rifapentine

Read the side effects of Rifapentine as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Development of cancer cells.- Blood in urine, loss of appetite, back pain, joint pain, and muscle pain.- Urethral disorder, painful urination, kidney inflammation, urinary incontinence and urination disorder.- Increase or decrease in weight, increase in BUN, alkaline phosphatase levels, increase or decrease in blood minerals.- Lymphocytosis, blood clot, and anemia.- Abnormal laboratory tests, swelling in the legs, weakness, swelling face, abscess, and uneasiness.- Skin ulceration, hives, dry skin, boil, skin discoloration, purple discolorations on the skin, fungal infection, nail disorder, hair loss, and rash.- Abnormal breath sounds, pneumonia, fluid in the lung, runny nose, difficulty in breathing, sinusitis, increased sputum , upper respiratory congestion, asthma, chest x-ray abnormal and throat swelling.- Tooth disorder, stomach inflammation, lip inflammation, dry mouth, inflammation of pancreas, salivary gland enlargement and bowel inflammation.- Fungal, parasitic and protozoan infection.- Liver enlargement and jaundice.- Drowsiness, seizure, voice disorder, increased muscle tone, brain inflammation, migraine headache, stupor, anxiety, confusion, drug abuse, aggressive reaction and agitation.- Muscle pain, bone fracture, muscle weakness and muscle spasm.- Fainting, fast heart rate, palpitation and low blood pressure.- Penis disorder, vaginal inflammation, vaginal bleeding, cervical smear test positive, white discharge, mastitis male and prostatic disorder.- Loss of taste, ear disorder, ear inflammation, ear pain, tympanic membrane perforation, eye pain and eye abnormality.* Avoid excess dosage.