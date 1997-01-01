Side effect(s) of Rifapentine

Read the side effects of Rifapentine as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Severe Effects
-
Development of cancer cells.
Most Common
-
Blood in urine, loss of appetite, back pain, joint pain, and muscle pain.
Genitourinary
-
Urethral disorder, painful urination, kidney inflammation, urinary incontinence and urination disorder.
Metabolic
-
Increase or decrease in weight, increase in BUN, alkaline phosphatase levels, increase or decrease in blood minerals.
Blood
-
Lymphocytosis, blood clot, and anemia.
Body as a Whole –
-
Abnormal laboratory tests, swelling in the legs, weakness, swelling face, abscess, and uneasiness.
Skin
-
Skin ulceration, hives, dry skin, boil, skin discoloration, purple discolorations on the skin, fungal infection, nail disorder, hair loss, and rash.
Respiratory
-
Abnormal breath sounds, pneumonia, fluid in the lung, runny nose, difficulty in breathing, sinusitis, increased sputum , upper respiratory congestion, asthma, chest x-ray abnormal and throat swelling.
Gastrointestinal
-
Tooth disorder, stomach inflammation, lip inflammation, dry mouth, inflammation of pancreas, salivary gland enlargement and bowel inflammation.
Infectious disease
-
Fungal, parasitic and protozoan infection.
Liver
-
Liver enlargement and jaundice.
Central Nervous System
-
Drowsiness, seizure, voice disorder, increased muscle tone, brain inflammation, migraine headache, stupor, anxiety, confusion, drug abuse, aggressive reaction and agitation.
Musculoskeletal
-
Muscle pain, bone fracture, muscle weakness and muscle spasm.
Heart
-
Fainting, fast heart rate, palpitation and low blood pressure.
Genitourinary
-
Penis disorder, vaginal inflammation, vaginal bleeding, cervical smear test positive, white discharge, mastitis male and prostatic disorder.
Eye and ENT
-
Loss of taste, ear disorder, ear inflammation, ear pain, tympanic membrane perforation, eye pain and eye abnormality.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.