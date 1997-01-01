Side effect(s) of Rifampin- Isoniazid- Pyrazinamide

Read the side effects of Rifampin- Isoniazid- Pyrazinamide as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Heartburn, epigastric distress, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, jaundice, flatulence, cramps, and diarrhea.- Abnormalities in liver function tests.- Anemia and decrease in white blood cells.- Headache, fever, drowsiness, fatigue, incoordination, dizziness, inability to concentrate, mental confusion, behavioral changes, muscle weakness, pains in extremities.- Visual disturbances.- Menstrual disturbances.- BUN.- Itching, rash, erythema multiforme including Stevens-Johnson Syndrome, toxic epidermal necrolysis, sore mouth, sore tongue and eye inflammation.- Fever, chills, bone pain, shortness of breath, wheezing, decrease in blood pressure and shock.* Avoid excess dosage