Side effect(s) of Rifampin- Isoniazid- Pyrazinamide

Read the side effects of Rifampin- Isoniazid- Pyrazinamide as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Gastrointestinal
-
Heartburn, epigastric distress, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, jaundice, flatulence, cramps, and diarrhea.
Liver
-
Abnormalities in liver function tests.
Blood
-
Anemia and decrease in white blood cells.
Central Nervous System
-
Headache, fever, drowsiness, fatigue, incoordination, dizziness, inability to concentrate, mental confusion, behavioral changes, muscle weakness, pains in extremities.
Eye
-
Visual disturbances.
Endocrine
-
Menstrual disturbances.
Genitourinary
-
BUN.
Hypersensitivity
-
Itching, rash, erythema multiforme including Stevens-Johnson Syndrome, toxic epidermal necrolysis, sore mouth, sore tongue and eye inflammation.
Miscellaneous
-
Fever, chills, bone pain, shortness of breath, wheezing, decrease in blood pressure and shock.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage