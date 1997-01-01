Side effect(s) of Rifampin

Read the side effects of Rifampin as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Heartburn, stomach upset, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, jaundice, flatulence, cramps and diarrhea.- Headache, fever, drowsiness, fatigue, incoordination, dizziness, inability to concentrate, mental confusion, behavioral changes, muscular weakness and pain in extremities.- Visual disturbances.- Itching, hives and rash.- Flu syndrome, chills, bone pain, shortness of breath, wheezing, decrease in blood pressure and shock.* Avoid excess dosage.