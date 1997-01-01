Side effect(s) of Rifampin

Read the side effects of Rifampin as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Gastrointestinal
-
Heartburn, stomach upset, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, jaundice, flatulence, cramps and diarrhea.
Central Nervous System
-
Headache, fever, drowsiness, fatigue, incoordination, dizziness, inability to concentrate, mental confusion, behavioral changes, muscular weakness and pain in extremities.
Eye
-
Visual disturbances.
Hypersensitivity Reactions
-
Itching, hives and rash.
Miscellaneous
-
Flu syndrome, chills, bone pain, shortness of breath, wheezing, decrease in blood pressure and shock.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.